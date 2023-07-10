Eustis theater honors late Grammy-award winner Peter Nero after 2020 donation

EUSTIS, Fla. – A legacy continues as musical legend Peter Nero passed away last week. However, students at a theatre he helped save say his help made it possible for productions to live on.

The sound of drilling and banging mixed with a little laughter could be heard from the sidewalk of North Bay Street as production begins for Beauty and the Beast.

News 6 visited the Bay Street Players at the State Theatre in Eustis which said they’ve come a long way since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just going to keep on going. I mean, this building has been here 101 years,” said Nina Vatter, who is the current production manager.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Over a century of history had to come to a screeching halt after experiencing financial troubles during the pandemic, Vatter told News 6.

Vatter added that even with no productions, it would take around $16,000 to maintain the theatre.

That all changed for the better, according to Vatter, who said Nero donated $20,000 to keep the doors open.

News 6 last spoke to the Grammy award winner following the donation. At that point, he said, “It means a lot to me. A city or area without the arts is a person without a soul. This helps keep the operation going.”

In reaction to his death, Vatter said, “Very sad to have such an artist pass... It was incredible the amount of money that he gave us — just helped us get over that hump.”

As the State Theatre gears up for another production, the theatre said you can see how Nero’s act of kindness continues to live on in a new generation.

“Today is our first day at Beauty and the Beast!” said three students attending a youth summer camp.

With giggles, the three young actresses said they were excited to start a new production of Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for their summer camp, though they can’t help but pay respects to Nero.

“I mean, someone who does so much for a place that you come to a lot and you love so much, when they pass away, like, I didn’t know him personally, but that will always be something that’s hard to hear,” Aila Leverotti said.

Vatter said moments like these are crucial in a young person’s development.

“The arts, especially for children, are even more important now than it has ever been,” Vatter said.

Two sisters, Olivia and Piper Thompson, said they agree.

“It really makes me, helps me, like, present myself to other people and show what I can do,” Olivia Thompson said. Her sister Piper said, “It gets my nerves out, and it’s like... it really makes me happy.”

Vatter said that even though Nero never played in the theatre, they are on the right path for a bright future.

“We’re just so happy that we’re kind of getting back on our feet now. It was a hard time for everybody,” Vatter said.

Going forward, the State Theatre in Eustis said it will continue putting on productions.

You can catch Beauty and the Beast playing on stage starting in the first weekend of August. To purchase tickets, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: