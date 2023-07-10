Woman arrested after series of Deltona car burglaries

DELTONA, Fla. – Following a series of vehicle break-ins, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested the woman investigators believe is responsible for the burglaries.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of Danielle Fernandez, 20. Fernandez confessed to several of the break-ins, investigators said.

Images released by Volusia deputies of person involved in Deltona car break-ins (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office first said Saturday that detectives were investigating the break-ins and a stolen vehicle near Matthew Circle and India Boulevard.

Deputies said the break-ins happened within the past week, posting surveillance pictures of the person involved, later identified as Fernandez, on social media.

At this time, Fernandez faces two counts of burglary, though deputies said that more charges are pending.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: