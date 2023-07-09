91º

Deputies search for suspect in car break-ins case in Deltona

Break-ins happened in the area of Matthew Circle and India Boulevard

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

A Ring image of the suspect in a series of car break-ins in Deltona. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever was involved in a series of car break-ins, as well as a stolen vehicle in Deltona over the past week.

Deputies released surveillance pictures of the suspect checking the doors of several vehicles in the area of Matthew Circle and India Boulevard.

No other information was provided.

They’re asking if anyone knows about these incidents to contact the detective in charge of the case at JMedina@volusiasheriff.gov.

