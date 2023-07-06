‘Wasn’t my fault:’ Volusia man arrested 7 months after fatal New Year’s Eve crash

Jeremy Franklin, 36, was arrested more than seven months after a fatal crash on New Year's Eve

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County man was arrested on Thursday more than seven months after a fatal crash on New Year’s Eve, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a release, deputies said that Jeremy Franklin, 36, was speeding in the 400 block of Howland Boulevard shortly before midnight on Dec. 31, 2022.

Upon reaching the intersection at Fort Smith Boulevard, Franklin crashed into another vehicle that was turning left onto the boulevard, the release shows. As a result, deputies said the driver of the other vehicle — 24-year-old Brandon Morales — died at the scene.

Franklin's vehicle following the crash (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, Franklin’s car hit a concrete curb and struck a pole, deputies said. According to the release, Franklin was critically injured in the crash and taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Following a months-long investigation into the crash, the sheriff’s office posted body-camera video of Franklin’s arrest on Thursday, showing deputies arriving at the home of Franklin’s parents to bring him into custody.

Today we arrested a driver involved in a fatal crash on New Year's Eve. He's charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. Read more: https://t.co/B7EXUg6YOR pic.twitter.com/4NCjF0KfgN — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) July 6, 2023

In the video, a deputy asks Franklin how he’s doing before asking him to put his hands behind his back. After a quick pat-down, the deputy is then heard telling Franklin about the warrant for his arrest.

“That wasn’t my fault,” Franklin tells the deputy.

“Well, it was determined that it was partially your fault, and the investigation indicated that we’re going to charge you with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide,” the deputy responds.

Franklin was taken to the county jail and is held on $100,000 bond — $50,000 each for the DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges.

