Man with machete accused of robbing a Volusia County 7-Eleven

Deric Shropshire, 30, was arrested after being identified as the man who robbed a 7-Eleven with a machete.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man was arrested on Monday after police said he robbed a 7-Eleven with a machete.

Deric Shropshire, 30, was arrested after being identified as the robber by the victim working at the gas station, Ormond Beach police said.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Police say the robber arrived at the 7-Eleven at 170 N. Nova Rd. early Monday morning, where he threatened an employee with a machete and demanded all the money in the register. The victim complied after being led forcefully to the register by the robber.

The man left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, Ormond Beach police officers launched an unsuccessful search for the robber.

Police say Shropshire was identified by the gas station employee using a photo lineup, and then later by his probation officer using 7-Eleven surveillance footage.

Shropshire was on probation for a carjacking case that occurred in 2009, according to the Volusia County Clerk of Courts.

Shropshire was arrested in his home in South Daytona and charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, robbery with a weapon and violation of probation.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: