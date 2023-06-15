Roof of Deltona home partially collapses in fire sparked by electrical equipment

The roof of a Deltona home partially collapsed Thursday morning in a fire sparked by faulty electrical equipment, according to crews.

DELTONA, Fla. – The roof of a Deltona home partially collapsed Thursday morning in a blaze sparked by faulty electrical equipment, according to the fire chief.

Deltona fire Chief Bill Snyder said crews responded to the flames at a home on Boyd Court off Courtland Boulevard. According to Snyder, the fire was caused by faulty electrical equipment.

A woman and her middle-aged son were at home at the time of the fire, but were not injured, officials said.

Snyder said the man had a kit to build a converted bike with an electrical motor that had a charger on the back porch.

Around 3 a.m., fire officials said the pair heard a boom caused by the battery or motor and the flames crawled from the porch to the attic, resulting in damage to roughly half of the roof.

According to Snyder, the home-manufactured bike kit could potentially be the cause of the fire.

He added that the majority of the family’s belongings were safe and the damage was mostly contained to the back of the house and porch.

No other information is available at this time.

