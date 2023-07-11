‘A void has reappeared:’ Killer sinkhole resurfaces in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County is dealing with a massive sinkhole that has reappeared in Seffner following a tragic incident in 2013, according to county officials.

In a release sent out Monday, the county announced that “a void has reappeared” near 240 Faithway Drive on county conservation property.

Fire crews, engineers and code enforcement officials were sent to the site on Monday afternoon to assess the property and determine how large the sinkhole had grown, the release shows. Engineers estimated the hole at about 12 feet long.

County officials explained that the hole is a reopening of a previous sinkhole that appeared at the site in 2013.

Back in March 2013, the sinkhole first opened underneath a home, swallowing Jeffrey Bush, who was asleep in his bedroom. Efforts to save him ultimately failed, and crews were never able to recover his body.

“In 2013, the sinkhole was remediated using a method designed to minimize danger to surrounding areas by containing any future reopening to the original location and prevent expansion of the opening,” the county’s release states. “The sinkhole also reopened in 2015 and was remediated by the county.”

Epitaph laid out near the site of the sinkhole in remembrance of Jeffrey Bush (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

According to the county, the sheriff’s office has been monitoring the site overnight to prevent residents from getting in. The site is closed to the public and secured with two layers of fencing to keep people out.

A contractor was scheduled to appear at the site on Tuesday to determine the issue and draft a remediation plan.

