26-year-old woman injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was injured after being found suffering from a gunshot wound inside of her vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Alafaya Heights Road and South Alafaya Trail around 3:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

According to a news release, deputies located a 26-year-old woman inside of a vehicle who had been shot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

No additional details were available, according to the release.

