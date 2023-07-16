Pedestrian struck, killed walking on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says

OCOEE, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car early Sunday while walking on State Road 429 in Ocoee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. near mile marker 24, north of Plant Street, troopers said.

According to a crash report, an unidentified man walking in a westerly direction in the outside, northbound lane of SR-426 was struck by a sedan he had entered the path of. The man had set off from the eastbound shoulder and was not in a marked crosswalk, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the car’s driver — a 19-year-old Orlando man — was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the report states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

FHP is still investigating. Further information on the pedestrian’s identity is currently pending an update from the medical examiner’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: