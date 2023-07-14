Man gets 3 years after destructive attempt to flee Orange County deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old man arrested in 2022 after driving off from Orange County deputies who were attempting to speak with him was sentenced last week to three years in prison over the ordeal, according to court records.

Jeffrey Berry on July 7 pleaded nolo contendere to charges of criminal mischief with damage of $1,000 or more and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer with siren and lights activated.

No action was taken on a charge of resisting an officer without violence, and an entry of nolle prosequi was made regarding a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both of which Berry pleaded not guilty to January 19.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Berry had been accused of ramming multiple sheriff’s office cruisers early Dec. 7, 2022, in an attempt to escape deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose Ave. He then crashed into a telephone pole at Lake Weston Point Apartments shortly after taking off, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to his court records, Berry has been allowed 213 days as credit for time served. A one-year driver’s license revocation will also be imposed, Berry’s plea agreement shows.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: