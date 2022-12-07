Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose Ave. around 1 a.m. and tried to make contact with the driver.

[TRENDING: Mystery debris on Florida beach solved? Here’s what archaeologists think it is | Clermont neighbors share concerns after mystery man flies motorized parachute close to homes | Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver then crashed into the deputies’ marked cruisers and drove off, crashing into a telephone pole at Lake Weston Point Apartments, sheriff’s officials said.

Officials said the driver was taken into custody and brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: