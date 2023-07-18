Solutionaries: Ways to improve quality of life through mental health care

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mental health isn’t a small issue.
Most subjects covered by our nationwide Solutionaries team aren’t.
There isn’t a silver bullet solution for mental health — no one-size-fits-all answer for the entire problem.
We want to acknowledge and make it understood that our pursuit of solutions is a hunt for actionable ideas we can use to help.
If we can stack those on top of each other, we can make a difference.
Climate Anxiety
As we face climate issues and a future riddled with challenges, for many, anxiety grows.
There are lots of indicators pointing toward rapid irregularity when it comes to weather.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, and other climate watchdogs illustrate several concerning factors contributing to change:
Global temperatures have risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit over the last 140 years. A seemingly small number, but a change with huge implications.
Stronger storms are evident.
According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, scientists said they aren’t sure if we should expect more hurricanes, but we absolutely should expect stronger, more devastating storms.
It’s also an expensive problem.
The National Center for Environmental Information said the 2022′s disaster bill was $165 billion.
And that’s just a tiny sample of the enormity of the problem.
Solutionaries Correspondent Erik Sandoval searched and found solutions for climate anxiety.
Breaking the Cycle
Let’s talk about court.
In Duval County, Florida, in an attempt to break the cycle of people bouncing in and out of jail, they have established a mental health court.
Their mission is to collaborate with community service providers to assist and encourage those with mental health illnesses to obtain treatment services to enhance their quality of life.
Solutionaries Correspondent Vic Micolucci takes us into the courtroom.
Ride a Horse, Save a Life
There are lots of other ways to connect with people in need of a little help.
In San Antonio, veterans are reclaiming happiness in the saddle.
Solutionaries Correspondent Steven Cavazos strapped his boots on to tell us this story about an amazing group of people and some trusty steeds.
Compassionate Policing
On Solutionaries, we shine a light on creative problem solvers in our communities making a positive impact.
For officers, when it comes to mental health, they often see people’s struggles up close and personal.
In Macomb County, a community just outside Detroit, police ran into a young man who was very upset in his car. They approached the gentleman with concern.
Their body cameras recorded the interaction and gave us a glimpse of the power of compassion.
