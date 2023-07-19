14 arrested in drug bust at Holly Hill home

On Tuesday morning, detectives executed a search warrant at a Holly Hill home, arresting all 14 people inside, a release from VSO states.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced 14 arrests on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Holly Hill home.

Deputies said that a home at 817 S. Flamingo Drive had been reported several times in the past regarding “narcotics activity.” It’s also been the site of multiple overdose calls, one of which was fatal, deputies added.

On Tuesday morning, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the VSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home, arresting all 14 people inside, a release from VSO states.

According to the release, small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl were found on the property, and several neighbors came out to thank detectives for their work.

The 14 people arrested were identified and face the following charges, according to VSO: