14 arrested in drug bust at Holly Hill home

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced 14 arrests on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Holly Hill home.
Deputies said that a home at 817 S. Flamingo Drive had been reported several times in the past regarding “narcotics activity.” It’s also been the site of multiple overdose calls, one of which was fatal, deputies added.
On Tuesday morning, the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force, Volusia Bureau of Investigation and the VSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home, arresting all 14 people inside, a release from VSO states.
According to the release, small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl were found on the property, and several neighbors came out to thank detectives for their work.
The 14 people arrested were identified and face the following charges, according to VSO:
- Alice Favors, 61 — $6,000 bond
- Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Nicole Lovelace — $6,000 bond
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Trevelle Wiley — $11,000 bond
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of schedule III substance
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Ashlee McElvin — $11,000 bond
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of schedule III substance
- Billy McMakin (Homeowner) — $6,000 bond
- Possession of fentanyl
- Possession of paraphernalia
- Louis Reed — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Lynda White — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Felicia Brooks — $2,000 bond
- Providing false name to law enforcement
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Violation of pre-trial release
- Charles Ruckman — $1,000
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Wayne Ford — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Erik Ross — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Mary Favors — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Stacy Ryan — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia
- Daniel Lanning — $1,000 bond
- Possession of narcotic paraphernalia