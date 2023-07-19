Samuel Ings enters 2023 Orlando mayoral race

Orlando Mayoral Candidate, Samuel B. Ings visits homeless camps on Terry and Ossie streets in Downtown Orlando getting a first-hand look at the social health crisis and discuss resolution (photo/Isais)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Third time’s the charm for Samuel Ings, a 30-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department and a former city commissioner who’s in the race once again to become Orlando’s next mayor.

Ings, running primarily on a public safety platform, claimed in a news release that crime is rising and homeless camps are spreading throughout downtown and the neighborhoods. He promised his leadership would boost neighborhood policing and “foster an inclusive Orlando where residents do not feel threatened by hate-crimes and human trafficking.”

The former city commissioner for District 6 hopes to unseat incumbent Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who rolled out a campaign for a sixth term in office last month. It will mark the third time to date Ings has taken on Dyer for the office, having lost to the incumbent in 2004 and 2019. In the meantime, Ings won the race for District 6 city commissioner in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2015, records show.

“Orlando is on the verge of a social and economic collapse,” Ings said in the release. “Don’t think that Orlando cannot turn like other cities where crime is rampant, drug use is public, and homelessness is at an all time high (...) it can!”

We spoke with Ings in 2019 during his last shot at becoming mayor, hearing about his family history as the son of Orlando’s first Black detective and as the police department’s first Black graduate of the FBI National Academy himself.

Then and now, it’s Ings’ opinion that Orlando has had enough of Dyer, who has been the city’s mayor since 2003.

“That’s why I support term limits. Orange County has term limits. Florida has term limits to prevent career politicians,” Ings said in the release. “Orlando is way overdue for new ideas and new leadership.”

Ings pledged in the release to diversify Orlando’s economy and boost wages by attracting skilled trade jobs and emerging industries to the area, mentioning artificial intelligence.

The following six mayoral candidates have been approved for Orlando's next general election, set for Nov. 7, which will otherwise include votes on commissioners for districts 2, 4 and 6:

Only those living within city limits can vote in the general election. Early voting will take place from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, with voters allowed to request a vote-by-mail ballot up until Oct. 28.

