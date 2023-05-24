Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer to give State of the City Address

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address Wednesday morning in Loch Haven Cultural Park.

The event at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., held to share the city’s recent achievements and its plans for the future.

This year’s speech will also celebrate The Promise of Orlando to provide an exceptional quality of life, further ensure a safe community, offer opportunity for all and invest in solutions to challenges, like affordable housing and homelessness. Additionally, the speech will feature Orlando residents and employees that showcase that promise put into practice. City of Orlando

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The speech is free and open to the public, with complimentary parking offered at the Orlando Science Center parking garage and all encouraged to RSVP before attending.

Orlando.gov/soc was offered as a streaming alternative for those unable to attend the event in person.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: