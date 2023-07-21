Fishing returns to Daytona Beach Pier after hurricanes damaged structure

Damage to the fishing section of the Daytona Beach Pier after hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The city of Daytona Beach has reopened the fishing section on the Daytona Beach Pier after repairing damage caused by last year’s hurricanes.

The city announced Friday that the fishing section on the east side of the pier is back open and will be available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city said it had to fix or replace more than 30 pilings and rebuild portions of the substructure and decking after hurricanes Ian and Nicole came through last year. Several pilings were swept away by the storms and there was some damage under the Joe’s Crab Shack portion of the pier that also had to be repaired.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Just in time for the weekend….the fishing section of the Daytona Beach Pier has reopened! Enjoy this landmark seven days a week. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. #CityDaytonaBeach #DaytonaBeachPier #Fishing #WorldFamousDaytonaBeach pic.twitter.com/zGMkE43HNQ — CityDaytonaBeach (@CityDaytona) July 21, 2023

The work cost $1.56 million to complete. The city was hoping to recoup the costs from FEMA.

The city has had to do other repairs to the pier in recent years. Damage to pilings was noticed in 2022, forcing the pier to be closed for a few days while that was dealt with.

In 2019, Hurricane Dorian damaged the cross bracing and decking on the fishing section, forcing the city to close and fix the section back then as well.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: