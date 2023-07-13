NAACP Daytona Beach chapter, clergy leaders work to curb gun violence

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – There have been dozens of shootings in Daytona Beach already this year and the local NAACP and clergy leaders said enough is enough.

The groups came together Thursday to talk about a plan to curb it. It comes the day after a man is accused of shooting and killing three people in Daytona Beach.

Jerome Anderson, 38, is facing three first-degree murder charges and one for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Bodycam video showed officers getting to the scene on MLK Junior Boulevard and Park Drive right after they said Anderson called 911 himself. The gun could be seen in the video sitting just feet away from him.

Investigators said he killed his roommate in their home, then his neighbor across the street in his yard and a homeless man in the middle of MLK boulevard. They are still searching for a motive.

Daytona Beach police said there have been dozens of shootings so far this year, 10 of which were fatal.

The local NAACP chapter and clergy leaders said residents need to step up against the violence.

“I hope that everybody, in one capacity or another, picks up the phone and says, ‘Here’s what I can offer.’ When are we actually going to sit down and do this thing and stop talking about it?” Pastor Craig Robinson said.

The leaders said first they will hold community meetings.

“I want to speak to every clergy, every pastor, every preacher, every business owner, every hair salon owner, every barbershop, car wash, whoever. We dwell in this community as one,” Robinson said.

They want to hear what residents need and build trust so that the community can communicate and help stop the violence without fear of retaliation.

These community leaders also called on city and state representatives to put more funding toward youth and other programs. They said many programs, such as job training for high schoolers, have been pulled in recent years.

“Making sure that they have... programs and services and opportunities where we can be more preventive even before having to tell,” said Evan Smith, vice president of the NAACP chapter in Daytona Beach.

