Man called 911 after killing 3 in Daytona Beach, claims self-defense, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Three men were killed and a fourth was shot on Wednesday in a Daytona Beach neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested Jerome Lloyd Anderson, 38, after he called 911 following the shooting, which occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Park Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to investigators.

Deputy Chief Jennifer Whittet said Anderson told dispatchers he had just shot someone.

When officers arrived on scene, Whittet said they found Anderson still holding a cellphone and handgun. Officers ordered him to put the gun down and managed to arrest him without further violence, according to the deputy chief.

Police identified the victims Wednesday afternoon as Antone Desmon Melvin, 42; John Birch, 64; and Patrick Lasseter, 35.

Investigators said Melvin lived with Anderson at 613 Park Drive. The deputy chief said he was found inside the home with a gunshot wound in the kitchen.

Whittet said Birch was found shot multiple times in the street outside the home. Investigators said he lived across the street from Anderson.

Lasseter was homeless but was known to frequent that neighborhood, according to police. Investigators said he was found in the street, shot multiple times, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Park Drive.

Police said Melvin and Birch were pronounced dead at the scene. Lasseter was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Whittet said there was a fourth victim who was shot at but ran away. Police said they do not believe the fourth man was hurt by the gunfire, but they would like to find him so that they can recommend additional charges against Anderson.

Investigators did not say exactly what prompted the shooting, saying only that Anderson was claiming that he was defending himself.

“In the 911 call, he did indicate that he was defending himself,” Whittet said. “That’ll be something that he would need to argue in court.”

Anderson faces three counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said, prior to this arrest, he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated battery and tampering with a witness.

