NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman’s body was found in New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the body of a woman in her late 20s was found on Lake Ashby Road near South State Road 415.

According to the sheriff’s office, the death doesn’t appear to be a homicide.

An autopsy is expected to be performed tomorrow. No additional information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: