Orlando celebrates 148th birthday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Happy birthday, Orlando!

The City Beautiful celebrates its 148th birthday on Monday, July 31.

The Town of Orlando was incorporated in 1875 with a total population of 85 people, a far cry from today’s almost 310,000 people.

For the 20 years following its inception, Orlando would be the center of Florida’s citrus industry.

No longer dependent on agriculture, Orlando is the theme park capital of the world, and the most visited tourist destination in the United States, according to Visit Orlando.

No one is sure where Orlando’s name originated from, but you can read some of the more popular theories on Orlando’s official website.

The City Beautiful has developed a rich history over the last 148 years, some of which neither locals nor tourists are aware of. To test your Orlando knowledge, take this quiz or check out some cool facts here.

