YouTuber Kai Cenat hosts giveaway in NYC, drawing chaotic crowds

(Bobby Calvan, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand. (AP Photo/Bobby Calvan)

NEW YORK CITY – YouTube entertainer Kai Cenat drew chaotic crowds Friday in New York City while hosting a giveaway at Union Square, according to CBS News.

People could be seen tearing at construction barricades and throwing objects at police officers. Meanwhile, one person could be seen setting off a fire extinguisher.

The crowd was apparently gathered for Cenat’s giveaway. The crowds prompted a response from police, who worked to secure the area and make arrests.

Video shows people climbing on top of the roof covering the entrance to the Union Square subway station.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

The New York Police Department called for a Level 4 mobilization — its highest response level — leading to roughly 1,000 officers coming out to the scene.

While a large portion of the crowd thinned out by around 4:40 p.m., there were still plenty of people in the area as of Friday evening.

There have been no reports of serious injury at the time of this writing.

No additional information is available at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: