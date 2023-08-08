Oh, those summer nights: Brevard Symphony Orchestra hosts concert series

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Brevard Symphony Orchestra is hosting its final show this Saturday in its “Summer Evening Series.”

This final show celebrates Lisa Ferrigno’s 25th Season as a BSO Concertmaster with a duet recital with pianist Scott Watkins. They’ll be playing Faure Violin Sonata No. 1 and more.

The three-concert chamber music series was held once a month this summer and featured pieces inspired by Vivaldi, Bach, Broadway hits and much more.

This event will take place at the Suntree United Methodist Church in Melbourne.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Individual tickets to the concert will be $25 per person.

For more information, you can visit the BSO’s website.

