Mission patches, challenge coins and more: Space Collectibles Show and Sale to offer array of memorabilia

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A vast array of space-related collectibles will be on display at this year’s Space Collectibles Show and Sale.

The event at Sands Space History Center on Saturday will be the place to check out space artifacts, mission patches, postal covers, challenge coins, books, videos, vintage toys, photographs and so much more.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a display of memorabilia offered by multiple vendors and collectors local to the area.

Entry to this event will be near the South Gate of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Admission to the show and Sand Space History Center is free.

