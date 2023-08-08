‘We’re fired up:’ NASA officials, astronauts provide update on Artemis II mission

Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen (second from right) visit the Orion spacecraft.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – NASA officials joined the four-person crew of Artemis II on Tuesday to give an update on mission preparations at Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis II, scheduled for November 2024, will send the four astronauts into space on a 10-day mission.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, and Jim Free Exploration Systems Development joined Artemis II astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Jeremy Hansen at the news conference.

In November, the Space Launch System rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with the Orion capsule on top, sending Orion to orbit the moon before splashing down into the Pacific Ocean nearly a month later – marking the end of the successful Artemis I mission.

Artemis II and the Space Launch System rocket will send the four astronauts into orbit for a test run before a planned 2025 return to the moon with the Artemis III mission – and possible future missions to Mars.

“We have been spending a lot of time the last couple of years to really focus on what are the objectives that we need to prove on the moon,” Deputy Administrator Melroy said. “What exactly do we need to learn before we’re ready to go to Mars? And this is a crucial first step along that way”

Administrator Bill Nelson said the crew seeing their spacecraft was another major step in going back to the moon.

“Remember, we’re going back to the moon. It’s actually a different moon. We’re going to the South Pole,” Nelson said, referring to the Artemis III mission which is planned for 2025.

Reid Wiseman, Artemis II commander, gave an update on their recent training, including studying spacecraft systems and visiting Lockheed facilities to meet engineers that are working on the vehicle’s software controls and displays.

“We’re fired up,” Wiseman said. “We get asked often what the measure of success for Artemis II is. And to the four of us sitting here, the measure of success for Artemis II is seeing our colleagues on the lunar surface, seeing our colleagues assembling gateway, and then seeing people that are following in our footsteps walking on Mars and coming back to planet Earth.”

On Monday, News 6 reporter Erik von Ancken announced that the Artemis launchpad upgrade is complete, including installing a new liquid hydrogen tank, an upgraded environmental control system and a new version of the old astronaut zipline escape system, known as the Emergency Egress Slidewire.

