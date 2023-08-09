Father accused of beating son to death in laundry room rejects plea deal with state

A month after Judge Charles Crawford sentenced Sam Dubose to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was her role in abusing 12-year-old Noah Godleski, court records show the boy’s father, Jason Godleski, will no longer be accepting a plea deal like his girlfriend did.

PALM BAY, Fla. – A month after Judge Charles Crawford sentenced Sam Dubose to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was her role in abusing 12-year-old Noah Godleski, court records show the boy’s father, Jason Godleski, will no longer be accepting a plea deal like his girlfriend did.

“So you’re rejecting the plea offer, as well?” Crawford asked Godleski during a hearing Tuesday.

“Yeah, I guess. Yeah,” the father responded.

The shift in court was just two days before the judge was also scheduled to sentence Godleski.

Two years ago, Palm Bay police said the father waited days to report his son’s death after beating him in their laundry room and then driving Dubose and their other children out of state.

Police said Godleski locked Noah in the laundry room — where he later died — for misbehaving.

For accepting her plea deal, Dubose was adjudicated guilty on all charges, including aggravated manslaughter of a child.

On the same charges, Godleski now stands trial where Noah’s biological mother’s side of the family could have the chance to address him, as the boy’s aunt Brittany Palmer addressed Dubose last month.

“I will never forgive you for what you put him through multiple times,” Palmer said.

A trial date for Godleski isn’t scheduled yet.

