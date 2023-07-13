Girlfriend of Brevard County father accused of beating 12-year-old son to death sentenced to prison

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The girlfriend of a Brevard County father accused of beating his 12-year-old son to death was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Samarial Dubose nearly two years after Noah Godleski’s death. Dubose was adjudicated guilty on charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse with torture and failing to report death.

The boy’s father, Jason Godleski, and Dubose had three children together apart from Noah Godleski, whose biological mother had not been a part of his life for some time, according to police.

Police said they found the boy’s body still in the laundry room in October 2021 with “evidence of trauma.” Investigators also believed the boy had been dead for some time.

Jason Godleski and Dubose fled the state, though the boy’s father later returned to report his son’s death to police. Dubose was found in Vermont.

When questioned by police, Dubose told them the 12-year-old was misbehaving on Oct. 17 and was forced into the laundry room of the home, records show. Dubose also said she heard the boy’s father go into the laundry room as well, yelling at Noah Godleski and beating him, investigators said.

Jason Godleski was subsequently arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter and failure to report a death.

He is expected to be sentenced next month.

