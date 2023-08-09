83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal 3-vehicle crash closes I-95 in Brevard County

Wreck investigated on I-95 south near Grant Road

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Brevard County, Traffic, Fatal Crash, I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Wednesday has prompted the closured of I-95 in Brevard County, officials said.

The three-vehicle wreck was reported around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Grant Road.

At one point, traffic was getting by on the shoulder, but the interstate was shut down again around 5:15 a.m.

Details about the wreck have not been released, but video from a traffic camera shows that one of the vehicles involved in the crash appears to be a truck pulling a boat.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email