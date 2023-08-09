TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal 3-vehicle crash closes I-95 in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash early Wednesday has prompted the closured of I-95 in Brevard County, officials said.

The three-vehicle wreck was reported around 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Grant Road.

At one point, traffic was getting by on the shoulder, but the interstate was shut down again around 5:15 a.m.

Details about the wreck have not been released, but video from a traffic camera shows that one of the vehicles involved in the crash appears to be a truck pulling a boat.

