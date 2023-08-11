WATCH LIVE: US Attorney General Merrick Garland holds news conference

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.
It has not yet been announced what Garland will be discussing.
News 6 will stream the event in the media player at the top of the story.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.
It has not yet been announced what Garland will be discussing.
News 6 will stream the event in the media player at the top of the story.
Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.