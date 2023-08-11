95º
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

WATCH LIVE: US Attorney General Merrick Garland holds news conference

It has not yet been announced what Garland will be discussing

Thomas Mates, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Merrick Garland, Attorney General, Biden Administration

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

News 6 will stream the event in the media player at the top of the story.

