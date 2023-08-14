Icon Park works to keep guests, workers cooled amid record-high temps

After a week of record heat for most of Central Florida, staying cool appears to be the goal for so many of us.

Ask Mila Silva, who works at a tattoo and jewelry stand called U Name It at Icon Park along International Drive. She said she’s been trying to find ways to beat the dangerous heat.

“I try eating light foods, drink a lot of water and use the fans, so these (fans) are my best friend these days,” Silva said.

To keep people cool, Icon Park recently added a few cooling units in the lawn area for workers and customers to stay safe.

“It doesn’t cool them permanently, but it provides a little bit of a rest from the heat,” said Frank Belzer, chief sales and marketing officer for Icon Park.

Icon Park is also encouraging their guests to take part in indoor activities, and even the Wheel at Icon Park is air-conditioned.

Jerry Webster with Orange County Fire Rescue said that in these dangerously hot temperatures across the county, they’ve been responding to many heat exhaustion calls, including people not wearing proper clothing or not staying hydrated.

“We see a lot of injuries where they just become overwhelmed by the heat,” Webster said. “The areas are mainly outside construction sites. People are outside all day. The same things with theme parks — they’re outside all day.”

News 6 is still working to get some recent numbers on calls for service and the types of calls, particularly after last week saw record heat for many parts of Central Florida.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that between June 30 – July 3, they responded to 17 heat-related medical calls in Orange County, including 10 people transported to the hospital.

