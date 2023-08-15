90º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Video shows rescue of 3 stranded boaters in Ponce Inlet jetty

Boaters had minor injuries

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Volusia County, Ponce Inlet
Ponce Inlet jetty rescue (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the rescue on Sunday of three stranded boaters in a Ponce Inlet jetty.

The sheriff’s office said the boat capsized around 10 p.m. in the Ponce Inlet jetty, leaving the three people stranded on the rocks.

Sheriff’s officials said the U.S. Coast Guard was unable to get its boat close to the rocks to help rescue the boaters, so the sheriff’s office launched a rescue ski to help the Coast Guard.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

“One of the boaters advised she did not know how to swim. Beach Safety personnel swam to the rocks and climbed up from the north side of the Ponce Jetty rocks, where a rescue tube was secured around that victim. Beach Safety transferred the victim to the Coast Guard vessel. We then returned to Ponce Jetty two more times to get the other two boaters in the same manner,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The boaters had minor injuries and were evaluated by Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach Fire.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

email