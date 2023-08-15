Video shows rescue of 3 stranded boaters in Ponce Inlet jetty

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the rescue on Sunday of three stranded boaters in a Ponce Inlet jetty.

The sheriff’s office said the boat capsized around 10 p.m. in the Ponce Inlet jetty, leaving the three people stranded on the rocks.

Sheriff’s officials said the U.S. Coast Guard was unable to get its boat close to the rocks to help rescue the boaters, so the sheriff’s office launched a rescue ski to help the Coast Guard.

“One of the boaters advised she did not know how to swim. Beach Safety personnel swam to the rocks and climbed up from the north side of the Ponce Jetty rocks, where a rescue tube was secured around that victim. Beach Safety transferred the victim to the Coast Guard vessel. We then returned to Ponce Jetty two more times to get the other two boaters in the same manner,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The boaters had minor injuries and were evaluated by Ponce Inlet and New Smyrna Beach Fire.

After a boat capsized and left its occupants stranded on the Ponce Inlet Jetty in the dark, deputies on the ground and Air One in the sky worked with the Coast Guard and @VolusiaBeach Safety to bring them in safely. pic.twitter.com/kT6ftXyvH6 — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 15, 2023

