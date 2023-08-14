85º
VIDEO: Volusia lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks offshore

Boat broke into two pieces nearly 200 yards off the coast

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia lifeguards rescued nearly a dozen people over the weekend after their boat broke, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that on Saturday morning, the lifeguards rescued 11 people whose boat broke into two pieces around 200 yards off the coast.

The lifeguards were able to bring the boat back to shore, and all of the passengers were able to be accounted for, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

The occupants suffered minor scrapes and bruises, though there were no serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

