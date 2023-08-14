VIDEO: Volusia lifeguards rescue 11 people after boat breaks offshore

Volusia lifeguards rescued nearly a dozen people over the weekend after their boat broke, according to video released by sheriff’s office.

Deputies said that on Saturday morning, the lifeguards rescued 11 people whose boat broke into two pieces around 200 yards off the coast.

The lifeguards were able to bring the boat back to shore, and all of the passengers were able to be accounted for, a release from the sheriff’s office shows.

The occupants suffered minor scrapes and bruises, though there were no serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

This weekend (Sat a.m.), @VolusiaBeach lifeguards helped rescue 11 people whose boat broke in 2 pieces about 200 yards offshore. The occupants had only minor scrapes and bruises. Lifeguards brought the boat to shore and deputies accounted for all who were on board. Nice job all! pic.twitter.com/zEX2ka9VxF — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) August 14, 2023

