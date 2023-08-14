17-year-old arrested in Volusia County shooting over Instagram post that injured teen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was arrested in a shooting that injured another teen in Volusia County earlier this month, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tyler Lopez turned himself in on Monday following the Aug. 4 shooting on South Brooks Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting stemmed from Instagram posts “that revived a longstanding feud.”

Deputies said the victim, whose age has not been released, was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez’s girlfriend, Tazaria Carter, was also arrested when deputies said they learned she was there when the shooting happened, drove her boyfriend away from the scene and later tried to conceal details during the investigation.

Shortly after the shooting, there was another reported shooting on the same street that damaged a house and car. That shooting is still under investigation.

Lopez faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder while Carter faces an accessory charge.

