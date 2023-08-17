Edgewater man arrested after pipe bomb turns up in car wash trash can

(Left) Anthony Ray West, 58 | (Right) Pipe bomb found at car wash in Edgewater, according to deputies

EDGEWATER, Fla. – A man faces charges after Volusia County deputies said he ditched a homemade pipe bomb at a car wash.

Deputies arrested Anthony Ray West, 58, on Wednesday evening at his home in Edgewater.

Investigators said West’s wife had called them after the man left her home with a duffel bag containing the pipe bomb, along with books on bomb-making and other materials to make explosives.

Books on bomb-making found with Anthony Ray West, according to deputies. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When deputies made contact with West, the man admitted to making the pipe bomb, though he was adamant that it was made a long time ago and was never intended to harm anyone, according to a news release. Investigators said West claimed he had forgotten the bomb was in the bag, adding that his wife called him to warn him about the bomb squad coming to investigate.

West said he panicked and ditched the bomb in a trash can at Wally Wash, 1317 S. Ridgewood Ave. in Edgewater, according to the release.

Deputies said the bomb squad was able to locate the bomb and remove it safely.

West faces charges of manufacturing an explosive device and possession of bomb-making materials.

