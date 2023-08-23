Brother arrested after 1 sister killed, other injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faces charges after one of his sisters was fatally shot and the other injured Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the 1200 block of Charles St. at 10:31 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived, they found a woman – later identified as 41-year-old Magael Brown – who had been shot.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies said another woman in her 30s was found on scene with a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to the hospital.

According to the release, a man, identified as 37-year-old Rowby Severe, was identified as the suspect and remained at the scene. Severe is the brother of both women, deputies said.

Deputies said the incident is “domestic in nature” and that Severe faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

