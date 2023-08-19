1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received calls about shots being fired in the area of 18th Street and Lee Street around 3:34 p.m.

According to a news release, before deputies arrived at the location, they were told that Orlando police located a vehicle with three adults inside near Michigan and Orange avenues – all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies said one man and two women were transported to a local hospital, where one of the women has since died.

“You may have witnessed some members of the National Guard on scene. Those were Good Samaritans who saw the scene and stopped to help render aid, and we appreciate that support,” the release read in part.

No other details were released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

