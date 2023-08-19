89º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting

Deputies responded to shots fired in area of 18th Street, Lee Street

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Orange County, Shooting, Fatal Shooting
Orange County Sheriff's Office vehicle, Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol car, Orange County Sheriff's vehicle (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed and two others injured after a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received calls about shots being fired in the area of 18th Street and Lee Street around 3:34 p.m.

According to a news release, before deputies arrived at the location, they were told that Orlando police located a vehicle with three adults inside near Michigan and Orange avenues – all suffering from gunshot wounds.

[TRENDING: Category 6 hurricane? Viral TikTok video claims massive storm to ‘destroy’ Florida. Here are the facts | Man faces murder charge in death of Orange County inmate, sheriff’s office says | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said one man and two women were transported to a local hospital, where one of the women has since died.

“You may have witnessed some members of the National Guard on scene. Those were Good Samaritans who saw the scene and stopped to help render aid, and we appreciate that support,” the release read in part.

No other details were released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email