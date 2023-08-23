Victim ID’d, reward offered as deputies look into fatal shooting near downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who died after being shot over the weekend near downtown Orlando has been identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which announced a potential cash reward for information about her death.

Carolina Adriana Romero Arcia, whose age was not shared, was identified Wednesday as one of three people who deputies located shot inside of a car near Michigan and Orange avenues Saturday afternoon. The shooting itself took place in the area of 18th and Lee streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

She and the other two victims — a man and a woman — were taken to a hospital where Arcia was later pronounced dead, deputies said. Her picture was shared in a Crimeline flyer that the sheriff’s office put on its social media Wednesday morning.

The flyer urged readers to bring any information they may have about Arcia’s death to Crimeline by calling 800-423-8477.

Tips to Crimeline in this case may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, the flyer states.

