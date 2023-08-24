Orange County deputy urges parents to talk safety after clocking teen driving at 132 mph

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deputy who made national headlines after a pulling over a teen who was speeding on a highway is speaking about video of the encounter that went viral.

Earlier this month, body camera video was released of the January traffic stop along the Interstate 4 Express lanes near Maitland Boulevard.

Cpl. Greg Rittger said he clocked the 16-year-old driver at 132 mph and made the decision to call his father.

“Had that young man lost control of that car at 132 miles an hour inside the concrete Express lanes, it would not have been a survivable event,” Rittger said.

It’s one of the fastest speeds Rittger said he’s clocked on radar, but he has often seen young drivers going too fast and usually calls their parents.

“That’s the mindset,” Rittger said. “Yeah, let the family unit take care of it.”

Rittger said he learned about the video going viral from his children and was excited that his message was making it to millions.

“I’m touching people and getting them to realize and hopefully having conversations with their 16, 17 or 18, 19-year-olds,” he said.

The deputy hopes those conversations from parents continue to happen and that all drivers will be mindful of their speed and drive cautiously.

“What I want to get across is you’re not invincible and you got to consider other people, and as far as parents, you’ve got to stay on top of your kids,” Rittger said.

