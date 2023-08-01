Deputies catch teen going 132 mph on I-4, call parents to pick him up

The deputy called the teen's parents to come pick him up after the teen was caught driving over 130 mph, according to the sheriff's office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to its social media on Tuesday showing a deputy pulling over a teen found speeding on the highway.

Deputies said the teen was clocked driving 132 mph along the Interstate 4 Express Lanes. The max speed limit on Florida interstates is 70 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy called the teen’s father to come pick him up. The deputy was seen in the video issuing a speeding citation to the teen.

“I guess, personally, why I called you and made you come out here is I had a kid about eight, nine, ten years ago that I stopped in a brand new Mustang, and his parents were going through a divorce,” the deputy told the parents. “They bought him this car and all that. He was like 16... Three weeks after that court date, he wrapped the car around a tree.”

The sheriff’s office said that speeding is a “very real danger we work to combat every day.”

