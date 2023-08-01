US Olympic marathon team trial course unveiled for downtown Orlando

Officials announced the route plans through Orlando for the U.S. Olympic Team Marathon Trials.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials announced the route plans through downtown Orlando for the U.S. Olympic Team Marathon Trials.

During an event on Tuesday, the course was revealed for the event that will take place in early 2024.

The top three men and women finishers in the marathon race to be held on Feb. 3, will earn a roster spot for the Paris Olympics held that summer – provided they have met the qualifying standard.

The route runs through downtown Orlando and consists of one 2.2-mile loop and three 8-mile loops between downtown and Festival Park.

“I think we’re becoming known as the premier sports destination in all of the United States,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “This is just another thing that adds to that reputation and knowing that we can host and host well any sporting event that comes to Orlando.”

The marathon course will run through several neighborhoods, main streets and business districts in Orlando.

Officials said there will be designated viewing areas along the route for spectators to watch the marathon.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. Feb. 3, and end at approximately 4 p.m.

Streets near and along the route may be closed or have limited vehicle and/or pedestrian access on the day of the event.

