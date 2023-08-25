Transient woman missing out of Flagler County, sheriff’s office says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler deputies are searching for a missing transient woman who may be in another county, according to the sheriff’s office.

Laura Cooper, 51, is typically in the area of Old Kings Road and Palm Coast Parkway, deputies said. She has not been in contact with her family for several days, something that the sheriff’s office described on social media was unusual for her.

Investigators spoke with other transients in that area, learning that Cooper may have walked east on State Road 100 toward Flagler Beach on Thursday. According to an update at 2:50 p.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office at latest believes Cooper may be in St. Johns County or Duval County.

Cooper is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, deputies said.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Anyone who sees Cooper of has knowledge of her whereabouts is urged to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911, referencing case No. 23-81126.

No other information was shared.

Have you seen this person?



Laura Cooper is a transient who is typically in the area of Old Kings Road and Palm Coast Parkway. Laura has not been in contact with family for several days, which is unusual for her. After speaking with other transients in her typical area, it is… pic.twitter.com/lvS0muWDXh — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) August 25, 2023

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: