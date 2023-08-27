86º
2 dead, officer injured after car strikes pedestrian, crashes head-on into Ocala police cruiser

Pair of crashes occurred within several miles of each other

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OCALA, Fla. – A pair of crashes Saturday night in Ocala left two people dead and a police officer seriously injured, according to law enforcement.

The first crash occurred around 10:26 p.m. at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and SW 17th Street, police said.

A driver traveling eastbound on SW 17th Street sped through the intersection, striking a pedestrian and a parked patrol car before driving away from the scene, according to a statement on social media. That pedestrian later died at a hospital, police said.

Police reportedly pursued the driver further eastbound along SE Maricamp Road, approaching an officer parked in the grass median near the 3000 block who was preparing to deploy stop sticks. The pursued driver then struck the parked cruiser head-on while the officer was still inside, what police said appeared to be intentional.

The hit-and-run driver was taken to a hospital where he later died and the officer in the grass median was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

