Viera High School football team allowed to return to competition amid hazing investigation

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Viera High School varsity and junior varsity football teams are cleared to return to competition this week, according to Brevard County Schools.

The decision comes almost two weeks after a widely publicized hazing incident involving the football team that left several students suspended and the head coach relieved of duty.

A news release from Brevard Public Schools read in part, ”Several factors went into today’s decision, including players and parents attending a meeting shortly after the hazing incident was discovered, players and coaches taking part in an anti-hazing educational program, the players remaining engaged during two late-week practices, and progress in the hazing investigation.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the hazing possibly occurred on Aug. 14, but the school administration did not learn of the incident until late on Aug. 16.

On Aug, 21, Brevard County deputies announced that they were conducting a criminal investigation into the hazing incident.

Deputies said most of the incident was recorded on video by one of the team members and was later posted to social media.

Brevard County Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell said Shane Staples, the head coach of the Viera High School football team, had been relieved of his coaching duties and all varsity and junior varsity team activities have been suspended amid their investigation into the reported hazing.

Rendell said Staples is still teaching gym class at the school.

On Wednesday, school officials said that football practice was allowed to resume at the school, but Friday night’s game was canceled.

