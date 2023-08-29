Thousands of linemen in Florida to restore power from Idalia

WILDWOOD, Fla. – An empty lot on State Road 471 in Sumter County is where thousands of utility company trucks are parked and waiting for Hurricane Idalia to pass.

It’s the staging area for thousands of linemen from all over the country, including states like Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

The crews will fan out after the storm is done to work fast and get power restored.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday evening that close to 30,000 linemen were in the state, ready to get to work.

News 6′s Erik Sandoval spoke to some of them.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: