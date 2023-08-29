PinIt! Share your pics and videos as Hurricane Idalia passes through Florida

With Hurricane Idalia expected to strike Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 storm by early Wednesday, many areas of Central Florida are already bracing in preparation for the storm.

Even before Idalia made landfall, many residents of Central Florida have reported seeing the effects of the storm, sharing their images with News 6.

If you’d like to share your own pictures or videos as the storm passes through, head to News 6′s PinIt! page and click “Upload a Pin.” Then, tell us a little about what kind of weather you’re seeing and drop a pin to let us know where you saw it.

Just be sure that you remain safe while taking pictures or videos. No images are worth your health and safety.

Some of the footage and images that viewers have already submitted can be found below. News 6 will update this story as Idalia passes through, so be sure to share your own snapshots!

Dadp The villages Sumter county Village of Fenny 1 hour ago 0 Wildwood

weathermerrittisland Here comes a band from Adelia. Looks pretty creepy here on Merritt Island from the Bauer house on Island Drive, Merritt Island 44 minutes ago 0 Orlando

Flaguy628 1st feeder bans coming into Kissimmmee fla 43 minutes ago 0 Orlando

NSPDCHIEF View of clouds in The Villages near Lake Sumter. Lots of wind and rain now 41 minutes ago 0 The Villages

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: