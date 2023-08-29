80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

PinIt! Share your pics and videos as Hurricane Idalia passes through Florida

Idalia expected to strike Florida as a Category 3 hurricane

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Idalia, Hurricane, Hurricane Idalia, Florida, PinIt!, Weather

With Hurricane Idalia expected to strike Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 storm by early Wednesday, many areas of Central Florida are already bracing in preparation for the storm.

Even before Idalia made landfall, many residents of Central Florida have reported seeing the effects of the storm, sharing their images with News 6.

If you’d like to share your own pictures or videos as the storm passes through, head to News 6′s PinIt! page and click “Upload a Pin.” Then, tell us a little about what kind of weather you’re seeing and drop a pin to let us know where you saw it.

Just be sure that you remain safe while taking pictures or videos. No images are worth your health and safety.

Some of the footage and images that viewers have already submitted can be found below. News 6 will update this story as Idalia passes through, so be sure to share your own snapshots!

Dadp

The villages Sumter county Village of Fenny

0
Wildwood
Brian T

That first Idalia feeder band.

0
Palm Bay
Eddie

Deltona

0
Orlando
Iris aybar

In Clermont you can see the clouds coming in

0
Clermont
weathermerrittisland

Here comes a band from Adelia. Looks pretty creepy here on Merritt Island from the Bauer house on Island Drive, Merritt Island

0
Orlando
Flaguy628

1st feeder bans coming into Kissimmmee fla

0
Orlando
Lance

From Sanford

0
Orlando
NSPDCHIEF

View of clouds in The Villages near Lake Sumter. Lots of wind and rain now

0
The Villages

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email