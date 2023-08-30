Cruise passenger goes overboard on Port Canaveral-based Wonder of the Seas

ORLANDO, Fla. – A guest on the world’s largest cruise ship went overboard on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean.

The Wonder of the Seas left Port Canaveral on Sunday and is currently south of Cuba in the Caribbean, according to the CruiseMapper website. The ship is on a scheduled seven-day cruise western Caribbean cruise that will return on Sept. 3.

A cruise line spokesperson confirmed the incident and released a statement that read, “On August 29, a guest sailing on Wonder of the Seas went overboard. The ship’s crew immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities. Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event.”

The massive ship, which calls Port Canaveral home, weighs more than 230,000 tons with a total capacity of nearly 7,000 passengers.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

When News 6 reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard, officials said they are not involved in the incident and that the Cuban Border Guard is the lead on the case.

Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: