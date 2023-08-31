⛸⛸ Behind The Scenes: Disney On Ice coming to the Amway Center this weekend

Disney On Ice is coming to the Amway Center in Orlando September 1-3

ORLANDO, Fla. – Some favorite Disney characters are putting on their ice skates and hitting the rink for Feld Entertainment’s production of Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars.

Before the big show, we spoke with the show director about what it takes to put on the touring performances.

Growing up in Canada where both his parents were ice skating coaches, Adam Loosely said he appreciates how his leap of faith turned into a career. He first joined Disney On Ice in 2003 and performed in seven different productions in 18 different countries for 12 years. Then in 2015, he accepted the role of performance director and in 2022, he moved up again as the show director.

Adam Loosely is the show director for Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars (Feld Entertainment)

“What a whirlwind it was to fly to Scotland at 19, and dive into an adventure that turned into 17 years on the road, 40 different countries, hundreds of inspiring individuals and countless friendships and memories. This performance opportunity meant the world to me, and as I get older, I understand to a different degree, the real value of taking that leap was, and how it shaped my life,” said Loosely.

Disney On Ice first got started in 1981, and the show has changed throughout the years with a lot of hard work and creativity going into it.

The whole process takes about a year and a half.

The producers and marketing research teams choose stories that resonate with an audience. Then Loosely and the show writer start designing the show’s outline.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars celebrates 100 years of Disney by showcasing fan-favorite characters on ice skates (Feld Entertainment)

“From there, we bring in casting, a production designer, music director, choreographers, and costume designer, to put together a presentation as the show continues to take shape. Lighting design, video content, and acrobatics also in the mix, along with our freestyler and flow (Fire) arts coaches to really level things up! It takes a village, all experts in their respective fields and we need everyone,” said Loosely.

He says then comes his favorite part: rehearsal.

“Years work of planning, creating and vision, come to life. It’s pretty magical,” said Loosely.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars this weekend is celebrating 100 years of Disney by showcasing fan-favorite characters on ice skates.

Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars features characters like Isabela and Mirabel from Encanto (Feld Entertainment)

“To celebrate the Disney 100, ‘One hundred years of wonder’ — what is more wondrous than the night sky. And with so many beautiful connections to the stars, wishes and doing the impossible, we felt it was the best way to celebrate the brightest stars in the Disney universe,” said Loosely.

Performances start Friday night at 7:30 and go on through Sunday. Families can also purchase a pre-show character experience and meet with Elsa and Mirabel from Frozen and Encanto.

You can click here to buy tickets, they can be as low as $25.

