Disney kicks off World Princess Week. Here are the royal announcements you can expect

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company officially kicked off its celebration of World Princess Week on Sunday.

The weeklong event celebrates storytelling and highlights the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans around the world.

During this time, Disney fans can expect new product launches, collaborations, cast member stories and updates pertaining to new attractions and experiences coming to Disney parks, Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney. Some royal announcements leading up to the big week include the launch of the Disney+ animated adventure “LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest” and an update on the “Tiana’s Palace” restaurant opening at Disneyland on Sept. 7.

LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (Disney)

At Walt Disney World, two Disney princesses are set to receive their own attractions in the future. This includes EPCOT’s “Journey of Water, inspired by Moana” which is scheduled to open this fall, and “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” at the Magic Kingdom, scheduled to open in late 2024.

For the foodies, Disney is rolling out some special princess-inspired treats for guests to enjoy at each of its theme parks and resort hotels. This includes things like the Rapunzel Sundae, Aurora Cone, a Moana Heart of Te Fiti Cupcake and a Little Mermaid Milkshake.

Te Fiti Moana Cupcake at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney)

Click here to see the full foodie guide on Disney’s blog.

World Princess Week will conclude at Walt Disney World with the resort’s first ever Once Upon a Wish Party. During the truly special event, Disney is inviting Make-A-Wish families from across the country to experience a full day of one-of-a-kind activities including tea parties, immersive meet-and-greets and a ball at the Magic Kingdom.

The Make-A-Wish foundation helps fulfill life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Disney and Make-A-Wish have been granting wishes for more than four decades.

Disney is inviting its guests to follow some of the big World Princess Week news on its social media channels and the Disney Parks Blog.

