We’re going to talk about Bruno: Disney reveals ‘Encanto’ additions coming to Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Some new additions featuring the Familia Madrigal are coming to Magic Kingdom next month.

On Tuesday, Walt Disney World announced on its blog that guests will soon get to meet Mirabel from the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film “Encanto” beginning Sept. 15. Mirabel will be greeting guests in the Fairytale Garden, an area formally used by Merida from the Disney-Pixar film “Brave.”

Just months ago, Disney announced the new meet-and-greet location would be on the way, describing it as having whimsical décor inspired by the Colombia family.

Mirabel is not the only family member coming to Magic Kingdom – get ready to talk about Bruno.

Disney said on Sept. 15, in celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, Bruno will join the Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. Bruno, who was made famous thanks to the hit 2021 “Encanto” song, will appear alongside other characters including Miguel from “Coco,” Princess Elena of Avalor and Jose Carioca. Mirabel joined the cavalcade last year.

Disney said the new additions at Magic Kingdom are just a piece of the special things happening during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

