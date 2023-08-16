Dream experience: Give Kids the World and Disney announce Cinderella Castle suite contest

BAY LAKE, Fla. – If you have ever dreamed of staying inside Cinderella’s Castle at Magic Kingdom, now is your chance.

On Wednesday, Give Kids the World and Walt Disney World announced a special contest that gives one lucky winner and three guests the chance to stay inside the special castle suite.

Now through Oct. 16, Disney fans can enter for a chance to win the vacation package. It not only includes a stay inside the Castle suite but also round-trip airfare for up to four guests, a 2-night stay inside a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel, 3-day theme park tickets with park hopper options, a $500 Disney gift card and breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table the day of check-out.

One entry into the contest starts at $10, with the proceeds going to Give Kids the World Village, a nonprofit resort which helps grant no-cost vacation wishes to families with critically ill children.

“We are grateful to our wonderful friends at Walt Disney World Resort for their tremendous generosity,” said Give Kids the World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. “With the Village full, support is needed now more than ever before to ensure we can continue our 37-year legacy of creating happiness, promoting optimism, and inspiring hope for the precious wish families we serve; and what a truly magical way of making that possible!”

The Cinderella Castle suite is located four stories above the Magic Kingdom. Disney said the suite is designed to resemble a 17th century French chateau.

The suite features coffered ceilings, an antique limestone fireplace topped with a “magical portrait” of Cinderella, elaborate mosaics and murals, and luxurious furnishings fit for a princess or prince, plus a gilded clock stuck permanently at 11:59 p.m.

For additional rules and to enter the chance to win, visit www.gktw.org/castlepress/

