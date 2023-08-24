Central Florida girl who received heart transplant now getting Disney royal treatment

Cast members are getting ready to welcome dozens of Make-A-Wish recipients from across the country who are getting an experience they will never forget.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – You can call it Walt Disney World’s first-of-its kind event.

Cast members are getting ready to welcome dozens of Make-A-Wish recipients from across the country who are getting an experience they will never forget at the “Once Upon A Wish Party.”

“Disney is the top wish-granter for Make-A-Wish, and that’s something we take very seriously,” said Stefanie Steele, of Walt Disney World.

Steele said 50 children will get a chance to be princesses and princes for an entire day, including a royal ball on Friday.

“We have a lot of pride of being able to do that because we know the power of a wish can do so much to up lift the spirits of children who are battling a lot right now,” Steele said.

Scarlett Jaycocks, 7, of Central Florida, was born with a congenital heart defect. News 6 covered her story in 2017 when her family fundraised in an effort to get her a heart transplant, which she later received.

On Friday, Scarlett will get the royal treatment she’s been dreaming of.

“It has been an amazing experience. So many people are involved just working toward one little girl’s dream to be a princess. It’s amazing,” said Dianna Jaycocks, Scarlett’s mom.

News 6 is set to speak to Scarlett and her family ahead of Friday’s event, so check back later for updates on this story.